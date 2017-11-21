Putin hails Assad for 'fighting terrorists' : Kremlin

-
ALSO READAssad is planning chemical attack to kill civilians, children in Syria: US Russia signs deal to use Syria air base for 49 years India welcome to reconstruct Syrian economy, says President Bashar al-Assad 'Enough proof to convict Assad of war crimes, yet justice remains elusive' Islamic State recaptures Albu Kamal from Syrian army in fierce fightback
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Syrian counterpart Bashar-al-Assad to discuss the war in Syria, the Kremlin said in on Tuesday.
The meeting took place on Monday in the Russian seaside city of Sochi.
Putin told Assad that joint military operations against terrorists in Syria were coming to an end, with the focus now shifting to a political process, reports Xinhua news agency.
Assad said: "Russia's military and economic support to Syria has achieved important results in various fields, such as humanitarian relief and military gains."
Top officials of the Russian Ministry of Defence and General Staff of the Armed Forces were also present at the meeting, a Kremlin statement added.
This was Assad's second visit to Russia since the Syrian war broke out six years ago. His last visit was in October 2015.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU