Putin says US administration trying to undermine Trump

Business Standard

AP | PTI  |  Moscow 

File photo of Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the outgoing US administration of trying to undermine President-elect Donald Trump by spreading fake allegations.

Putin, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, described a dossier on Trump as part of efforts by President Barack Obama's administration to "undermine the legitimacy of the president-elect" despite his "convincing" victory.



He said some now want to "stage a Maidan in Washington," in reference to the alleged US Role in organising protests in the main square of the Ukrainian capital, which chased the nation's Russia-friendly president from power in 2014.

Asked about a dossier alleging Trump's sexual activities at a Moscow hotel, Putin dismissed it as "fake" and charged that people who ordered it are "worse than prostitutes." Trump has rejected the allegations as "fake news" and "phony stuff.

