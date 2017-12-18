JUST IN
Putin thanks Trump for CIA's help in foiling terror attack in St Petersburg

Russia's Federal Security Service said Friday that it detained seven Islamic State supporters earlier this week for plotting to blow up the famous Kazan Cathedral

IANS  |  Moscow 

US President Donald Trump (right) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin called US President Donald Trump to express gratitude for the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA's) information that helped foil terrorist attack attempts in St Petersburg, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Russia's Federal Security Service said Friday that it detained seven Islamic State supporters earlier this week for plotting to blow up the famous Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia.

"The information received from the CIA proved to be sufficient for the search and detention of the suspects," Xinhua cited a statement from Kremlin as saying.

Putin told Trump that the Russian special services, upon receiving information regarding terrorist threats against the US and its citizens, will immediately provide it to their US counterparts.

This was the second phone conversation between Putin and Trump within a week following a call on Thursday, when the two presidents discussed "urgent issues" in bilateral diplomatic relations and situation on the Korean Peninsula.    
First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 09:28 IST

