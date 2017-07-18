Qatar hits out at UAE for cyber terrorism, Saudi denies hacking

Qatar, the tiny state being isolated by its neighbours, said the reported involvement of the United Arab Emirates in hacking its government news site in May is "unfortunate" and a breach of agreements among the countries.



The Washington Post, quoting unnamed US intelligence officials, reported Sunday that the orchestrated the hacking and planted a false story that was used as a pretext for the crisis between and four Arab countries.



The report said senior members of the Emirati government discussed the hacking plan a day before a story appeared on the official News Agency quoting Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, allegedly praising Iran and saying has a good relationship withThe has denied involvement, calling the Post report "false" and insisting that the "had no role whatsoever" in the alleged hacking.The along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties and severed air, land and sea links with in early June over allegations that it supports extremist ideology - a charge denied. The crisis has dragged on for more than a month with neither side showing signs of backing down.maintained from the beginning that the quotes attributed to its ruler were the result of a hacking. It said in a statement yesterday that the Post report "unequivocally proves that this hacking crime took place."Sheikh Saif bin Ahmad Al Thani, the head of Qatar's government communications office, said "it is especially unfortunate that this shameful act of cyber terrorism is being attributed to a fellow member of the Cooperation Council."This criminal act represents a clear violation and breach of law and of the bilateral and collective agreements signed between the member states of the Cooperation Council, as well as collective agreements with the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations," he said.The GCC is a six-member bloc that includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the Kuwait has been serving as a mediator in trying to resolve the current crisis.Sheikh Saif said a Qatari government investigation into the hacking is ongoing and that prosecutors will "take all necessary legal measures to bring to justice the perpetrators and instigators of this crime.

