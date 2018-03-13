Qatar Petroleum announces Abu Dhabi oil deal despite diplomatic rift

-
State-owned Qatar Petroleum announced today it has signed a deal with Abu Dhabi to operate the shared Al-Bunduq offshore oil field, despite a bitter diplomatic rift. "We are delighted to sign this concession agreement, which will ensure the continued development and operation of the Al-Bunduq oil field for many years to come," Qatar Petroleum's president and CEO, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said in a statement. The small oil field is located on the maritime border between Qatar and Abu Dhabi and is developed by a Japanese oil consortium.
