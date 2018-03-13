JUST IN
No need to extend emergency: Sri Lankan Law and Order Minister
Qatar Petroleum announces Abu Dhabi oil deal despite diplomatic rift

The small oil field is located on the maritime border between Qatar and Abu Dhabi and is developed by a Japanese oil consortium

AFP | PTI  |  Doha 

State-owned Qatar Petroleum announced today it has signed a deal with Abu Dhabi to operate the shared Al-Bunduq offshore oil field, despite a bitter diplomatic rift. "We are delighted to sign this concession agreement, which will ensure the continued development and operation of the Al-Bunduq oil field for many years to come," Qatar Petroleum's president and CEO, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said in a statement. The small oil field is located on the maritime border between Qatar and Abu Dhabi and is developed by a Japanese oil consortium.
