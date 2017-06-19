Qatar says won't negotiate until economic boycott ends

will not negotiate with that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said had still not received any demands from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which severed relations two weeks ago, triggering the worst Arab crisis in years.

The countries accuse of supporting Islamist militants and stirring up unrest, charges denies.

" is under blockade, there is no negotiation. They have to lift the blockade to start negotiations," Sheikh Mohammed told reporters in "Until now we didn't see any progress about lifting the blockade, which is the precondition for anything to move forward."

He said Kuwait's ruler was the sole mediator in the crisis and that he was waiting for specific demands from states in order to take resolution efforts forward.

"We cannot just have (vague) demands such as 'the Qataris know what we want from them, they have to stop this or that, they have to be monitored by a foreign monitoring mechanism,'" Sheikh Mohammed said.

Anything that relates to the affairs of the six-nation Cooperation Council is subject to negotiation, he said, referring to the body comprising Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

"Anything not related to them is not subject to negotiation.

No one has the right to interfere in my affairs. Al Jazeera is Qatar's affairs, Qatari foreign policy on regional issues is Qatar's affairs. And we are not going to negotiate on our own affairs," he said.

Qatar's critics have accused Al Jazeera of being a platform for extremists and an agent of interference in their affairs. The network has rejected those accusations and said it will maintain its editorial independence.

The crisis has hit civilian travel, some food imports, ratcheted up tensions in the and sown confusion among businesses. But it has not affected energy exports from Qatar, the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Sheikh Mohammed said would rely on other states if the boycott continued, including Saudi Arabia's arch regional foe Iran.

"We have a backup plan which depends mainly on Turkey, Kuwait and Oman," he said. "Iran has facilitated for us the sky passages for our aviation and we are cooperating with all countries that can ensure supplies for "