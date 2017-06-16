Qatar to sign $12-bn deal for US F-15 jets amid Gulf crisis

-
Qatar will sign a deal to buy as many as 36 F-15 jets from the US as the two nations navigate tensions over President Donald Trump’s backing for a Saudi-led coalition’s move to isolate the country for supporting terrorism.
Congress last year approved a sale of as many as 72 F-15s in an agreement valued at as much as $21 billion, providing authorisation for the deal completed on Wednesday. But that was before Qatar’s neighbours, including Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, severed diplomatic, trade and transport links last week in a move they said was aimed at isolating the country for its support of terrorist groups and Iran.
