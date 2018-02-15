Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X24 LTE modem with download speed of 2Gbps

Technologies, an American multinational semiconductor manufacturer, has started testing the next generation Snapdragon modem, which can attain a download speed of up to 2 Giga-bits-per-second (Gbps). Dubbed as Snapdragon X24 modem, the new is built on 7-nanometer FinFET process. It is the company’s eighth-generation multimode and third-generation Gigabit solution. According to the company claims, the delivers 2x the speed of the company’s first-generation Gigabit – Snapdragon X16. It supports up to 7 times the carrier aggregation in the downlink, as well as 4x4 MIMO on up to five aggregated carriers – both mobile industry firsts – for a total of up to 20 concurrent spatial streams. In the uplink (uploads speed), Snapdragon X24 supports Category 20 upload speeds, 3x20 MHz CA and up to 256-QAM.

In terms of specifications, the pairs with an advanced RF transceiver built in 14 nm FinFET process technology. It also pairs the QET5100 Envelope Tracker, making it the first to support 60 MHz envelope tracking for up to 3x uplink carrier aggregation channels with simultaneous High Power User Equipment (HPUE) support in Band 41, engineered to deliver power-efficient connectivity for the next generation of mobile devices.

will demonstrate the next-generation X24 modem, in conjunction with Ericsson, and at the 2018, which would unfold in Barcelona starting February 26.