Qualcomm, moving to fend off Broadcom, raises bid for NXP to $44 Billion

on Tuesday increased its takeover bid for rival chip maker to about $44 billion in hopes of shoring up support for the deal, and to potentially fend off its own unwanted suitor, Under the new terms, would pay $127.50 for each NXP share, 16 percent more than originally proposed, and the threshold for how many NXP shareholders must agree to tender their shares would be lowered to 70 per cent from 80 percent. In statements, officials said NXP technology would bolster their company's products for the next-generation standard. "The acquisition of NXP will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy," Tom Horton, Qualcomm's presiding director, said. "The board unanimously believes this is an attractive acquisition at this price for stockholders." The revised bid was enough to win over investors controlling roughly 28 percent of NXP's shares, including Management, the activist hedge fund that had opposed Qualcomm's initial offer as too low. had argued that NXP, whose chips are used in cars, payment terminals and other products, was worth at least $135 a share. The question now is whether the new offer will force to walk away from its $121 billion hostile bid for Broadcom's chief executive, Hock Tan, has said that his company would abandon the takeover if Qualcomm's offer for NXP rose above $110 a share. It was not immediately clear whether would act on that threat or wait to gauge the reaction of investors. In a statement, said that it was evaluating its options in light of the revised NXP proposal. got some good news recently when Institutional Shareholder Services, an influential investor advisory firm, recommended that shareholders vote to install four of Broadcom's six nominees for the board. Another adviser, Glass Lewis, backed all of Broadcom's nominees.

Another adviser, Glass Lewis, backed all of Broadcom’s nominees.