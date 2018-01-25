Qualcomm to power Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO; signs $2 bn sales deal

Technologies Inc has signed memorandums of understanding for sales worth at least $2 billion with Group, Guangdong Mobile Telecommunications Corp, and Communications.

The Chinese firms expressed an interest in buying components with a total value of no less than $2 billion over three years, the US chipmaker said on Thursday.

The non-binding agreement will be subject to further agreements and related to Lenovo, Xiaomi, and components, it said in a statement.

The unveiled the multi-year agreement at a Qualcomm-hosted event in Beijing, attended by the US firm's chairman and its chief executive.