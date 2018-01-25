JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

World Bank chief economist Paul Romer quits after Chile ranking row
Business Standard

Qualcomm to power Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO; signs $2 bn sales deal

The companies unveiled the multi-year agreement at a Qualcomm-hosted event in Beijing

Reuters 

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Technologies Inc has signed memorandums of understanding for sales worth at least $2 billion with Lenovo Group, Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp, Vivo Communication Technology and Xiaomi Communications.

The Chinese firms expressed an interest in buying Qualcomm components with a total value of no less than $2 billion over three years, the US chipmaker said on Thursday.

The non-binding agreement will be subject to further agreements and covers technology related to Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO components, it said in a statement.

The companies unveiled the multi-year agreement at a Qualcomm-hosted event in Beijing, attended by the US firm's chairman and its chief executive.
First Published: Thu, January 25 2018. 11:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements