Qualcomm to power Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO; signs $2 bn sales deal

-
ALSO READHuawei's China smartphone sales chief detained for suspected bribe-taking Start-up investors are doing fewer deals Bharti Realty to invest Rs 35 bn in Delhi-NCR commercial, housing projects EU fines Qualcomm $1.23 bn for paying Apple to use only its chips Foreign investors baulk as Modi govt gets tougher on treaty terms
-
Qualcomm Technologies Inc
The Chinese firms expressed an interest in buying Qualcomm components with a total value of no less than $2 billion over three years, the US chipmaker said on Thursday.
The non-binding agreement will be subject to further agreements and covers technology related to Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO components, it said in a statement.
The companies unveiled the multi-year agreement at a Qualcomm-hosted event in Beijing, attended by the US firm's chairman and its chief executive.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU