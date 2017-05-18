Qualcomm ups ante in fight with Apple: Sues Foxconn, 3 Taiwanese suppliers

Chipmaker Inc has escalated its patent battle with Inc, suing and three other Taiwanese manufacturers that supply and components for not paying royalties.

filed a lawsuit against in January, accusing it of overcharging for chips and refusing to pay some $1 billion in rebates - a move that came days after the US government accused the chipmaker of using anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.

has called Apple's suit baseless and has said the maker was encouraging regulatory attacks on its business.

On Wednesday, said in its complaint that had advised the four contract manufacturers to withhold royalty payments and agreed to indemnify them against any damages resulting from the breach of their agreements with

It did not disclose the sum of the alleged unpaid royalties in the complaint which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. is seeking an order for the suppliers to comply with contractual obligations as well as damages.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and one of Apple's main suppliers, said it had not yet received documents regarding the lawsuit and declined further comment.

Wistron Corp also said it had not received the relevant documents. Pegatron Corp declined to comment, while Compal Electronics Inc did not offer immediate comment.

Last month, slashed its profit and revenue forecasts for the current quarter, saying it excluded revenue receivable from the four contract manufacturers.

Qualcomm, the largest maker of chips used in smartphones, said in its filing that is trying to force the company to agree to an "unreasonable demand for a below-market direct license".

reiterated that it had been trying to reach a licensing agreement with for more than five years but the company has refused to negotiate fair terms.

Qualcomm's shares fell 1 per cent to $55.36 on Wednesday while Apple's shares slid 3.4 per cent to $150.25.

Shares in the Taiwanese suppliers fell between 0.4 per cent and 2 per cent in early Thursday trade except for Compal which rose 1.5 per cent.