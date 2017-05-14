Ransomware attack: 75,000 global victims of cyberattack, says French police

TRENDING ON BS
Ransomware cyber attacks: Manhunt begins for hackers after ransom demand
AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

The unprecedented global cyberattack affected "more than 75,000 victims" in dozens of countries, French police said in a statement Saturday, the day after the ransomware hit Russia's banks, British hospitals and European car factories among others.

"This is a provisional figure of the number of infected computers and could rise significantly over the coming days," Valerie Maldonado, deputy head of the French police's anti- Cybercrime Office told AFP.

