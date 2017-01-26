RBS sets aside $4 billion for 'painful legacy' of US loan mis-selling

Royal of has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.

The provision means that state-backed is unlikely to make a profit in 2016, the ninth straight year the has failed to make an annual profit.

is preparing to start negotiations with the Department of Justice over a settlement of the mis-selling claims, the timing of which is still uncertain.

"This bank, and of course the British taxpayers, have paid a very heavy price for the decisions that were made at before the crisis," Chief Executive said on a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

"Today's announcement is yet another painful example of that legacy," he said.

This is the first time that has set aside any money to directly cover a settlement with the Department of Justice over the alleged decades-old mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities.

is the latest European that needs to reach a settlement with authorities. Credit Suisse earlier this month agreed to pay $5.3 billion and Deutsche agreed to pay $7.2 billion to settle their respective mis-selling cases.

These settlements stem from an initiative launched in 2012 by former President Barack Obama to hold Wall Street accountable for misconduct in the sale of the securities that helped to trigger the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Analysts said investors would welcome the first signs of clarity over the eventual size of RBS's settlement even as the final total remains unclear.

" shares are up a touch today, perhaps as investors decide that things might not be as bad as feared," Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at trading firm ETX Capital in London, said.

shares were up 1.7 per cent by 0850 GMT.

Analysts have estimated the could have to pay the Department of Justice as much as 9 billion pounds in the next few months. Even the lowest estimate of 2 billion pounds would make it the largest fine in the bank's history.

UBS said in a research report this week that sold around 35 per cent more volume of the toxic securities than Deutsche Bank, but also said there had so far been little correlation between the volume sold and the size of a final settlement.

said the total misconduct bill for mis-selling these securities might exceed its provisions.

CEO McEwan has been trying to clean up RBS's balance sheet and end an array of legal cases so the government can sell its more than 70 per cent stake in the after a 45.5 billion pound bailout during the financial crisis.

McEwan said the was unable to claw back any banker bonuses in relation to the mortgage securities because they were sold before the financial crisis and there were no laws in place at the time that would allow to recoup any of the money.

The British government has said that the uncertainty about the scale of the penalty is one of the reasons why it halted plans to sell any further shares in the bank.

said in its statement it continued to cooperate with the Department of Justice, although it remained uncertain when a settlement might be reached.