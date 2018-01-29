Regime airstrikes kill 33 civilians in northwestern Syria: Monitor

-
Regime airstrikes have killed 33 civilians in the past 24 hours in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib where government forces are fighting jihadists, a monitor said on Monday. On Monday alone, the strikes killed 16 civilians including 11 in a market in the town of Saraqeb, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
