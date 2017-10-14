Relations with Pakistan improving, now they must respect us again: Trump

President on Friday said that took "tremendous advantage" of the over the years, but is now "starting to have a real" relationship.



Trump's remarks came a day after secured the release of an American-Canadian family from the clutches of the Haqqani terror network, five years after they were abducted.



Starting to develop a much better relationship with and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017

"Yesterday, things happened with Pakistan," said the president."I have openly said took tremendous advantage of our country for many years, but we're starting to have a real relationship with Pakistan, and they're to respect as a nation again, and so are other nations, Trump said."They are starting to respect the of America again," he said and thanked the leaders of for "what they've been doing"."In this administration, we will call evil by its name," Trump said.American citizen Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle along with their three children were rescued from the Haqqani network yesterday after an operation by Pakistani forces based on intelligence from the authorities.Trump had slammed for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so while announcing his Afghan and south Asia policy in August.President Trump yesterday hailed the release of the hostages from Taliban captivity. He said their release was a "positive moment" for relations withTrump also praised for its willingness to "do more to provide security in the region" and said the release suggests other "countries are starting to respect the of America once again.