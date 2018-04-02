Remaining rebel faction begins leaving Damascus: Syrian state media

Syria's regime drew closer to taking full control of Eastern on Monday as reported that fighters began evacuating from the last rebel-held pocket of the former opposition stronghold near

A Russian-brokered deal had been reported on Sunday for fighters with Jaish al-Islam, the largest rebel group still in Ghouta, to leave the enclave's main town of

But the rebels have not yet confirmed the agreement, amid reports of divisions in the group as hardline fighters refuse to abandon their posts.

The retaking of Eastern would mark a major milestone in Bashar al-Assad's efforts to regain control of territory seized by rebel factions during Syria's seven-year civil war.

Assad's forces have retaken 95 per cent of Eastern since launching a blistering air and ground assault on the besieged enclave on February 18, killing 1,600 civilians and displacing tens of thousands more.

today said Jaish fighters and their families had started leaving Douma, in preparation for them heading to a rebel-held town in

"A group of buses carrying a number of Jaish terrorists and their families leave in preparation of them being transported to Jarabulus," state news agency said, using the government's term for all rebel fighters.

State television said six buses had left Douma, the only opposition holdout six weeks after the start of the offensive.

The rebels have been negotiating with Russia, a key ally of Assad, for days on an agreement to evacuate

Late on Sunday, Russian news agency quoted saying a "preliminary deal" had been reached to evacuate Jaish fighters from Eastern

Jaish has previously said it would not leave and the for Human Rights monitoring group reported divisions within its ranks.

"There are attempts to convince the hardline wing of Jaish not to obstruct the agreement with the Russians," the of the Britain-based monitor, Rami Abdel Rahman, said today.

In video footage published by Jaish online on Sunday, the group's told a group of men in a mosque he would stay.

"We will stay in this town and will not leave. Those who want to leave should leave," Essam al-Buidani says.

It was not immediately possible to verify when the video was filmed.

Backed by Russia, Assad's forces have scored a series of victories over rebel forces in recent years, often through campaigns of siege, aerial bombardment and ground offensives that have drawn widespread condemnation.

Before February 18, some 400,000 people in Eastern had lived under regime siege for five years, facing and medicine shortages.

After pounding it with air strikes, regime forces have taken back most of the enclave through a combination of ground assaults and Russia-brokered evacuation deals.