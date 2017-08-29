Renault-Nissan alliance to set up China electric vehicles JV with Dongfeng
Ford Motor Co also announced it was exploring a JV with Chinese car maker Anhui Zotye Automobile Co
August 29, 2017
The move comes as global automakers tap into a boom for such cleaner "new energy" vehicles in the world's biggest auto market and gear up to meet its stringent plug-in car quotas.
The new JV, called eGT New Energy Automotive Co, will be owned 25 per cent each by Nissan and Renault and 50 per cent by Dongfeng, according to a statement by Nissan and Renault.
Ford Motor Co
announced earlier that it was exploring setting up a JV with Chinese car maker Anhui Zotye Automobile Co to build electric vehicles
in China under a new brand.
