Business Standard

Renault-Nissan alliance to set up China electric vehicles JV with Dongfeng

Ford Motor Co also announced it was exploring a JV with Chinese car maker Anhui Zotye Automobile Co

Reuters  |  Beijing 

Nissan Motor Co and its alliance partner Renault SA said on Tuesday they are setting up a new joint-venture (JV) with their partner Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd to design and build electric vehicles in China.

The move comes as global automakers tap into a boom for such cleaner "new energy" vehicles in the world's biggest auto market and gear up to meet its stringent plug-in car quotas.

The new JV, called eGT New Energy Automotive Co, will be owned 25 per cent each by Nissan and Renault and 50 per cent by Dongfeng, according to a statement by Nissan and Renault.


Ford Motor Co announced earlier that it was exploring setting up a JV with Chinese car maker Anhui Zotye Automobile Co to build electric vehicles in China under a new brand.

