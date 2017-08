In 2017 YTD, M&A volumes for reached $15.4 billion across 132 deals compared to only $3.6 billion across 66 deals in 2013 YTD, representing an increase of 322 per cent over the four-year period. Such deals have grown steadily, with volume consistently up year-on-year since 2013 — and the deal pipeline looks set to keep the upwards trend. With volume for the 10 largest rumoured deals totalling $19.6 billion, there could be a lot more M&A yet to come in the industry. Here is a look: