Report on huge Aramco stake sale was wrong: Saudi Arabia newspaper

Major Saudi Arabian newspaper retracted a report on Sunday that said state oil giant IPO-ARMO.SE planned to sell 49 per cent of its shares over the next 10 years.

The report published on Saturday was "completely wrong and far from reality" and not based on a verified source, the newspaper said, apologising for the mistake.

The company aims to sell some of its shares in 2018 in what could be the world's biggest initial public offering.

Aramco's chief executive said in October a flotation of up to 5 per cent was being considered, although the exact size would be determined by the Saudi Supreme Council.