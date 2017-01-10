Report on Russian hacking was politically motivated: WikiLeaks' Assange

TRENDING ON BS
Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says last week's US Intelligence report on Russian hacking was politically motivated and publicly provided no evidence that Russian actors gave WikiLeaks hacked material.

The report said Russian intelligence agencies gave stolen Democratic National Committee emails to WikiLeaks, which then released them to the public.

Assange reiterated his claim that WikiLeaks did not get the hacked emails from Russia's government. He did not provide any clues about the source of the documents, so it was unclear whether they were provided to WikiLeaks from Russian proxies.

Assange spoke today in an online internet news conference about the intelligence report, which claims Russia conducted a campaign to help influence the election in favor of President-elect Donald Trump and disparage Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

