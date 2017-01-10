Report on Russian hacking was politically motivated: WikiLeaks' Assange

Assange reiterated his claim that WikiLeaks did not get the hacked emails from Russia's government

Assange reiterated his claim that WikiLeaks did not get the hacked emails from Russia's government

founder says last week's US Intelligence report on Russian hacking was politically motivated and publicly provided no evidence that Russian actors gave hacked material.



The report said Russian intelligence agencies gave stolen Democratic National Committee emails to WikiLeaks, which then released them to the public.



Assange reiterated his claim that did not get the hacked emails from Russia's government. He did not provide any clues about the source of the documents, so it was unclear whether they were provided to from Russian proxies.



Assange spoke today in an online internet news conference about the intelligence report, which claims conducted a campaign to help influence the in favor of President-elect and disparage Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

AP/PTI