Republicans hold on to a myth to hold on to power

Given the increased political power won in the last elections, from Washington to red-state legislatures, voters might expect the party to feel that the nation’s voting procedures are working quite well. Yet this is far from the case, as triumphant are using their enhanced clout to continue their campaign playing up the mythical threat that abounds in the nation.

The newest and loudest zealot in this cause is, of course, President Trump, with his scurrilous claim that millions of illegal ballots cost him a popular vote majority. His baseless claim only encourages the renewed efforts at voter suppression reported to be underway in a score of Republican-dominated statehouses intent on making it harder for citizens to register or vote.

Mr. Trump is trying to sell the false idea that he was fraudulently denied a clear mandate. Republican state legislators, in turn, are no more convincing but just as cynical in insisting that elaborate new ballot protections are needed — protections that effectively target poor people, minorities and students, who tend to favour Democratic candidates.

These include proposals requiring voters to produce new or tighter voter identification documentation and photos at the polls. Other measures would eliminate the convenience of Election Day registration, which invites more turnout. Some measures make it more difficult for college students to claim residency to vote near their colleges; others shorten early voting periods that encourage greater participation.

These are the sorts of hurdles federal courts struck down in some states before the last election as transparent voter suppression. In North Carolina, the courts found the Republican Legislature had blatantly used racial data to deny African-American voters their franchise with a regressive program of “almost surgical precision.”

Fourteen states had new registration and voting restrictions in effect last year, pushing a conservative agenda devised to secure and protect Republican incumbency. They were encouraged by a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that struck down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act requiring some states to obtain Justice Department approval before changing election laws.

With this vital protection gone and President Trump inveighing against nonexistent voter fraud, the threat to voter confidence in ballot integrity is considerable.

The new state attempts at voter suppression are underway in a political environment that has drastically changed. Jeff Sessions, the new attorney general, is hardly likely to be as proactive as the Obama administration was in investigating complaints of voter suppression by the states. Mr. Sessions is on record as finding the Voting Rights Act “intrusive.” In 1986, the Senate rejected Mr. Sessions as a nominee for the federal bench, based on past racially offensive comments and his role in prosecuting a case against black civil rights activists in Alabama.

Research shows is a minuscule occurrence — with an incident rate at no higher than 0.0025 per cent at worst, according to a study by the Brennan Center for Justice. For all their concern about voter fraud, House are attempting to terminate the Election Assistance Commission, which was created to protect ballot integrity after the 2000 presidential election’s hanging-chad fiasco. President Trump has cried fraud in his obsession with undermining the fact that Hillary Clinton proved more popular in the total vote. He is citing as an authority the ruminations of a discredited right-wing conspiracy theorist. Offering no real evidence, he has called for a sweeping federal inquiry into his suspicions, to be led by Vice President Mike Pence.

President Trump’s postelection concern should be with the government intelligence finding that Russian hackers interfered with the election campaign, apparently in favour of him. But he is narcissistically concerned with his own vote tally. Instead of looking into the threat of foreign foul play, he would rather join the Republican chorus that is undermining vital respect for democracy.