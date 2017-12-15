JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

EU leaders set to open next Brexit phase, warns of tough talks
Business Standard

Revealed: Prince Harry to marry actress Meghan Markle on May 19

The couple will marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the Palace

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry will marry his fiancee Meghan Markle on May 19, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

The announcement came after three weeks when the couple made it public that they were engaged.


Prince Harry, 33, the fifth in line to the British throne, and Markle will marry on 19 May next year at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the Palace said in a statement.

Earlier on November 28, the Palace had announced that Harry will marry his American actress girlfriend Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May next year.

The 36-year-old Markle, a Protestant Christian, will be baptised and confirmed into the Anglican faith before the wedding, the palace said.

The 'Suits' actress also intends to become a British citizen and will work towards it in the coming years.

First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements