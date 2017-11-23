Ride-hailing firm Lyft wins permit to test self-driving cars in California

US ride-hailing firm has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, taking it one step further in the race with several other companies to bring to the masses.

Lyft’s permit, reflected on the Department of (DMV) website, comes two months after it announced plans to offer a self-driving car as a ride option in the San Francisco Bay Area.

already has partnerships in place with autonomous car companies to advance its self-driving strategy.

The firm struck a research collaboration earlier this year with Alphabet unit It has also secured deals with Ford Motor and start-up Nutonomy to incorporate in its fleet. Lyft’s chief rival Uber secured the permit to test in March. Apple, Samsung Electronics, Tesla and a host of automakers also have the permit.