JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

FCC plans net neutrality repeal in a victory for telecoms
Business Standard

Ride-hailing firm Lyft wins permit to test self-driving cars in California

Lyft already has partnerships in place with autonomous car companies to advance its self-driving strategy

Reuters 

Lyft had raised the money in financing led by CapitalG, a venture investment arm of Google's corporate parent, Alphabet

US ride-hailing firm Lyft has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, taking it one step further in the race with several other companies to bring self-driving cars to the masses.

Lyft’s permit, reflected on the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website, comes two months after it announced plans to offer a self-driving car as a ride option in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Lyft already has partnerships in place with autonomous car companies to advance its self-driving strategy.

The firm struck a research collaboration earlier this year with Alphabet unit Waymo. It has also secured deals with Ford Motor and start-up Nutonomy to incorporate self-driving cars in its fleet. Lyft’s chief rival Uber secured the California permit to test self-driving cars in March. Apple, Samsung Electronics, Tesla and a host of automakers also have the permit.

First Published: Thu, November 23 2017. 01:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements