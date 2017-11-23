Ride-hailing firm Lyft wins permit to test self-driving cars in California

US ride-hailing firm Lyft
has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, taking it one step further in the race with several other companies to bring self-driving cars
to the masses.
Lyft’s permit, reflected on the California
Department of Motor Vehicles
(DMV) website, comes two months after it announced plans to offer a self-driving car as a ride option in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Lyft
already has partnerships in place with autonomous car companies to advance its self-driving strategy.
The firm struck a research collaboration earlier this year with Alphabet unit Waymo.
It has also secured deals with Ford Motor and start-up Nutonomy to incorporate self-driving cars
in its fleet. Lyft’s chief rival Uber secured the California
permit to test self-driving cars
in March. Apple, Samsung Electronics, Tesla and a host of automakers also have the permit.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU