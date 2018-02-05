Rohingya crisis has 'hallmarks of genocide', says UN human rights chief

-
The UN's human rights chief says Myanmar's persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority has the potential to spark a regional conflict. On Monday, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein reiterated in Indonesia that acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing may have occurred in the campaign of violence against Rohingya that sparked an exodus of nearly 1 million people to neighboring Bangladesh. Zeid said, "Myanmar faces a very serious crisis with a potentially severe impact on the security of the region." He said, "If the Rohingya crisis were to spark a broader conflict based on religious identities, the ensuing disputes could be a cause for great alarm." Indonesia's poor human rights record including persecution of LGBT people is expected to be under scrutiny during Zeid's three-day visit.
