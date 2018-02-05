Rohingya crisis has 'hallmarks of genocide', says UN human rights chief

JUST IN
The UN human rights chief says ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims have the potential to endanger national security

AP  |  Jakarta 

Palong Khali : Newly arrived Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh. Photo: PTI
The UN's human rights chief says Myanmar's persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority has the potential to spark a regional conflict. On Monday, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein reiterated in Indonesia that acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing may have occurred in the campaign of violence against Rohingya that sparked an exodus of nearly 1 million people to neighboring Bangladesh. Zeid said, "Myanmar faces a very serious crisis with a potentially severe impact on the security of the region." He said, "If the Rohingya crisis were to spark a broader conflict based on religious identities, the ensuing disputes could be a cause for great alarm." Indonesia's poor human rights record including persecution of LGBT people is expected to be under scrutiny during Zeid's three-day visit.

Mon, February 05 2018. 11:32 IST

