Rohingya crisis has 'hallmarks of genocide', says UN human rights chief

The UN's says Myanmar's of the Rohingya Muslim minority has the potential to spark a regional conflict. On Monday, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein reiterated in that acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing may have occurred in the campaign of violence against Rohingya that sparked an exodus of nearly 1 million people to neighboring Zeid said, " faces a very serious crisis with a potentially severe impact on the security of the region." He said, "If the Rohingya crisis were to spark a broader conflict based on religious identities, the ensuing disputes could be a cause for great alarm." Indonesia's poor human rights record including of LGBT people is expected to be under scrutiny during Zeid's three-day visit.