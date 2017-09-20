Rohingyas row: Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but silent on army role

leader on Tuesday condemned human rights violations in and said violators would be punished, but she did not address UN accusations of a campaign of ethnic cleansing by the military.



She made the remarks in her first address to the nation since attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents on August 25 led to a military response that has forced 421,000 Rohingya Muslims, more than half of them children, into neighbouring Bangladesh.



Western diplomats and aid officials, hoping for an unequivocal condemnation of violence and hate speech, welcomed the tone of the Nobel Peace laureate’s message, but some doubted if she had done enough to deflect global criticism.At the annual United Nations General Assembly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded cautiously and repeated a call for an end to military operations and restoration of humanitarian access.“I take note of State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi’s address today and their intention to implement the recommendations of the advisory committee for Rakhine state, that was chaired by Kofi Annan, within the shortest time possible.“But let me emphasise again, the authorities in must end the military operations, allow unhindered humanitarian access and recognise the right of refugees to return in safety and dignity; and they must also address the grievances of the Rohingya, whose status has been left unresolved for far too long.”Britain said on Tuesday it had suspended its training programme for military in because of the violence inA spokeswoman for the European Union said immediate priorities were a cessation of violence and full access to all humanitarian aid workers. She said Suu Kyi’s invitation to the diplomatic corps to visit Rakhine was “a step forward.” “Myanmar’s leadership needs to show that the democracy they fought so hard for can work for all the people of Myanmar, beyond ethnic, social and religious boundaries,” the EU spokeswoman said.Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, in his speech to the General Assembly, likened the violence in to genocides in Bosnia and Rwanda and urged a halt to the “ongoing ethnic cleansing” and the safe return of refugees.Amnesty described Suu Kyi’s speech as “little more than a mix of untruths and victim-blaming”, saying she and her government were “burying their heads in the sand” for ignoring the army’s role in the violence.“We condemn all human rights violations and unlawful violence. We are committed to the restoration of peace and stability and rule of law throughout the state,” Suu Kyi said in her address in the capital, Naypyitaw.

