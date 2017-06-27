Rosneft suffers powerful cyber attack; oil production unaffected

-
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its servers had been hit been a large-scale cyber attack, but its oil production was unaffected.
"The company's servers underwent a powerful hacking attack," the company said on Twitter. "The hacking attack could lead to serious consequences, but the company has moved to a reserve production processing system and neither oil output nor refining has been stopped."
Rosneft's website was unavailable in Moscow as of 1250 GMT.
