Rosneft suffers powerful cyber attack; oil production unaffected

Panama leaks case: JIT summons Pak PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz on July 5
Reuters  |  Moscow 

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its servers had been hit been a large-scale cyber attack, but its oil production was unaffected.

"The company's servers underwent a powerful hacking attack," the company said on Twitter. "The hacking attack could lead to serious consequences, but the company has moved to a reserve production processing system and neither oil output nor refining has been stopped."

Rosneft's website was unavailable in Moscow as of 1250 GMT.

