Royal wedding: Harry, Meghan reveal more details about May 19 mega event

Britain's Harry and Meghan on Monday revealed more details of their wedding on May 19, which will include a ride through the town of "to enjoy the atmosphere" soon after they are pronounced man and wife. The 33-year-old royal had announced the engagement to his American girlfriend in November last year and preparations have since been underway for what is expected to be among the most photographed royal events of the year. The couple had already revealed St. George's Chapel in Castle as their wedding venue. has now confirmed that the of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate the marriage vows exchanged between the and his 36-year-old bride. The wedding service at the chapel will be conducted by the of Windsor, Revd. David Conner, before a gathering of around 800 guests. An inside view of St. George church where Harry and Meghan Markel to tie knot in Castle. Photo credits: Reuters

An outside view of St. George's Chapel in Castle Photo credits: Reuters

" Harry and Meghan are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement. They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public," a spokesperson said.The newly-married couple, who will be given new royal titles by on their wedding day, will then embark upon on a procession which will travel along a route, including Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk and back to Castle.The streets of the city are expected to be lined with thousands of well-wishers eager to catch a glimpse of the newly-weds."They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," said.The couple will return to a reception for guests from the wedding congregation at St. George's Hall. Later in the evening, Charles Harry's father will host a private reception for the couple and close friends and family.With the wedding ceremony scheduled for mid-day on May 19, there will be no clash with in the evening at which Harry's brother usually presents the trophy as of the (FA).It is yet to be confirmed if would return to in for that after the wedding, where he is likely to be the groom's best man.Harry and have gone against royal tradition by choosing a Saturday for their big day, as royal weddings usually take place on a weekday.and Kate Middleton, the Duke and of Cambridge, married on a Friday and their service began at11am atHarry, the fifth in line to Britain's throne, had proposed to the best known for her role as in the television show 'Suits' during a cosy night in over a roast chicken dinner after a 16-month whirlwind romance.