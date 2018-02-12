Royal wedding: Harry, Meghan reveal more details about May 19 mega event

-
ALSO READRevealed: Prince Harry to marry actress Meghan Markle on May 19 Harry & Meghan: British royal weddings and the barriers that fell with them UK's Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle make first official joint tour Meghan Markle is Hello Magazine's 'Woman of the Year' Prince Harry designs ring for Meghan Markle with Princess Diana's diamonds
-
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Monday revealed more details of their wedding on May 19, which will include a carriage ride through the town of Windsor "to enjoy the atmosphere" soon after they are pronounced man and wife. The 33-year-old royal had announced the engagement to his American actress girlfriend in November last year and preparations have since been underway for what is expected to be among the most photographed royal events of the year. The couple had already revealed St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle as their wedding venue. Kensington Palace has now confirmed that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate the marriage vows exchanged between the prince and his 36-year-old bride. The wedding service at the chapel will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, Rt Revd. David Conner, before a gathering of around 800 guests. An inside view of St. George church where Prince Harry and Meghan Markel to tie knot in Windsor Castle.
Photo credits: Reuters"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement. They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. The newly-married couple, who will be given new royal titles by Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, will then embark upon on a carriage procession which will travel along a route, including Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk and back to Windsor Castle. The streets of the city are expected to be lined with thousands of well-wishers eager to catch a glimpse of the newly-weds. "They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace said. The couple will return to a reception for guests from the wedding congregation at St. George's Hall. Later in the evening, Prince Charles Harry's father will host a private reception for the couple and close friends and family. An outside view of St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Photo credits: Reuters With the wedding ceremony scheduled for mid-day on May 19, there will be no clash with the FA Cup final in the evening at which Harry's brother Prince William usually presents the trophy as president of the Football Association (FA). It is yet to be confirmed if William would return to Wembley Stadium in London for that after the wedding, where he is likely to be the groom's best man. Prince Harry and Markle have gone against royal tradition by choosing a Saturday for their big day, as royal weddings usually take place on a weekday. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, married on a Friday and their service began at11am at Westminster Abbey. Harry, the fifth in line to Britain's throne, had proposed to the actress best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the television show 'Suits' during a cosy night in over a roast chicken dinner after a 16-month whirlwind romance.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU