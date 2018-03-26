Russia: 37 killed in fire at shopping centre in Siberian city of Kemerovo

-
Thirty-seven people were killed in a fire at a shopping centre in Kemerovo, an industrial city in western Siberia, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing investigators.
"At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 37 people in the fire at the Kemerovo shopping centre, Russia's Investigative Committee said, according to TASS.
