Russia: 37 killed in fire at shopping centre in Siberian city of Kemerovo

Thirty-seven people were killed in a fire at a shopping centre in Kemerovo, an industrial city in western Siberia

AFP | PTI  |  Moscow 

Kemerovo fire
Kemerovo fire (Photo: https://twitter.com/Corriere)

Thirty-seven people were killed in a fire at a shopping centre in Kemerovo, an industrial city in western Siberia, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing investigators.

"At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 37 people in the fire at the Kemerovo shopping centre, Russia's Investigative Committee said, according to TASS.
First Published: Mon, March 26 2018. 02:30 IST

