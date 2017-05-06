TRENDING ON BS
Russia blocks China's social media app WeChat

China has itself blocked many foreign social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter

ANI  |  Beijing 

Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor has listed China's social media app WeChat on the register of prohibited websites.

App developers, Tencent Technology, said they are aware of the move and are communicating with Russian authorities, reports the South China Morning Post.

Russia requires internet service providers to register with related government bodies, but Tencent "had a different understanding" on this issue, the company said in a statement.

Access to the app was restricted on the basis of Article 15.4 of the law on information, information technologies and information security, according to Roskomnadzor. The article stipulates sanctions for failure to discharge various responsibilities of organisers of information distribution on the internet.

China has itself blocked many foreign social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, on the basis of domestic regulations.

