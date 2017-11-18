Russia blocks probe on Syria's chemical weapons by casting UN veto

has vetoed for the second time in 24 hours to block a resolution to re-authorise an investigation into the use of in Syria, media reports said on Saturday.

Friday night's development was the third of an extension for the investigators in the past month, reports CNN.

After vetoed a compromise 30-day extension of the mission proposed by Japan, Ambassador said that "saw fit to waste our time".

Ambassador said he was, "frankly astounded" that would block a resolution to restructure how the mission operates to meet some of Moscow's concerns.

Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog called for immediate additional private consultations.

The was holding those consultations Friday night, but no further vote was expected.

The mandate for the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) to inspect for ran out at midnight on Friday.

vetoed the resolution along with Bolivia. was the sole country to abstain.

Italian Ambassador Sebastiano Cardi, President of the Security Council, said the group "will continue to work in the coming hours and days to find a common position in light, of course, of this crucial non-proliferation issue that we have been debating for the last days".

On April 4, more than 80 people were killed in a on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun -- an attack that prompted the to launch 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase, CNN reported.

A joint report from the and inspectors last month determined the Syrian regime of President was responsible for the attack.

has repeatedly denied it had anything to do with the attack and rejects that it has any

This is the 11th time that Russia, which supports Assad, has used its to stop a resolution on Syria, where some 500,000 people have died in a civil war that erupted in March 2011, reports Efe news.

The was created in 2015 with the support of all five permanent members of the

A Russian draft resolution to maintain the with the changes sought by was defeated handily on Thursday, receiving only four votes.

had handed over its arsenal to the Organisation for the Prohibition of under a brokered by and