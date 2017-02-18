Russia calls for end to outdated West order as US vows loyalty to allies

Russia says the time when the West called the shots was over while Nato was a relic of the Cold War

on Saturday called for an end to an outdated world order dominated by the West, even as US Vice-President pledged Washington's "unwavering" commitment to its transatlantic allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei laid out a diametrically opposed global vision and offered "pragmatic" ties with the United States, just hours after vowed to stand with to rein in a resurgent Moscow.



"I hope that (the world) will choose a democratic world order — a post-West one — in which each country is defined by its sovereignty," said



The time when the West called the shots was over while was a relic of the Cold War, he said.



In its place, Moscow wanted a relationship with that is "pragmatic with mutual respect and acknowledgement of our common responsibility for global stability".



The two countries had never been in direct conflict and were close neighbours across the Bering Straits, he said.



Moscow has been impatiently waiting for US President Donald Trump to make good on his pledge to improve ties which plunged to a post-Cold War low as Barack Obama slapped on sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and Russia's alleged meddling in Trump's election.



On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and voiced his willingness to work with him in fighting terrorism.



But in the face of growing heat over its links to Moscow, Trump's administration appears to be backing off the warmer words used earlier for the former Cold War foe.



Exasperated and worried by Trump's calling into question long-standing foreign policy assumptions, European leaders have warned not to take transatlantic ties for granted.



On a European roadshow this week, Trump's lieutenants have sought to reassure jittery allies that the administration will hold fast to existing foreign policies, including maintaining sanctions on over the Ukraine crisis.



Hours before addressed the Munich Security Conference, told the same forum that the United States will stay loyal to its old friends.



"The United States is and will always be your greatest ally. Be assured that and our people are truly devoted to our transatlantic union," said.



The US would also not relent in pushing to honour the Minsk ceasefire accords with Ukraine, he said.



"The United States will continue to hold accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, believes can be found," the vice-president said.

