Russia 'categorically' rejects 'unfounded' US vote hacking claims

Russia also pledged 'adequate reprisals' over US sanctions

has said it "categorically" rejected claims of meddling in its presidential election after Washington imposed tough sanctions on the country's top two intelligence agencies, expelled agents and shut down two Russian compounds on soil.



"We categorically reject the unfounded assertions and accusations made about Russia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, according to the Ria-Novosti news agency.



also pledged "adequate reprisals" over sanctions and accused Washington of trying to destroy ties.



The United States wants to "definitively destroy US- relations which have already reached a low" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that will "react in an adequate manner based on the principles of reciprocity".

