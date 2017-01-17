TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

NATO chief confident of Trump's commitment despite recent criticism
Business Standard

Russia denies Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump meeting on neutral ground

Peskov emphasised that Putin and Trump have not addressed the possibility of a future meeting

IANS  |  Moscow 

US President-elect Donald Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump

The Kremlin denied that an agreement was reached on a meeting between the Russian President and the United States President-elect on neutral ground.

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on Monday that all information on preliminary agreements on a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is incorrect, Efe news reported.

Peskov emphasised that Putin and Trump have not addressed the possibility of a future meeting and there are no preparations in progress on this matter.

The spokesman pointed out that the Russian embassy in Washington has only communicated with the Trump team for protocol reasons.

A British newspaper reported that an early meeting between Putin and Trump will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland.

As for Trump's proposal to end sanctions against Russia in exchange for a new cut of the nuclear arsenals, Peskov stressed that Moscow would not take any initiative until Trump's inauguration.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Russia denies Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump meeting on neutral ground

Peskov emphasised that Putin and Trump have not addressed the possibility of a future meeting

Peskov emphasised that Putin and Trump have not addressed the possibility of a future meeting

The Kremlin denied that an agreement was reached on a meeting between the Russian President and the United States President-elect on neutral ground.

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on Monday that all information on preliminary agreements on a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is incorrect, Efe news reported.

Peskov emphasised that Putin and Trump have not addressed the possibility of a future meeting and there are no preparations in progress on this matter.

The spokesman pointed out that the Russian embassy in Washington has only communicated with the Trump team for protocol reasons.

A British newspaper reported that an early meeting between Putin and Trump will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland.

As for Trump's proposal to end sanctions against Russia in exchange for a new cut of the nuclear arsenals, Peskov stressed that Moscow would not take any initiative until Trump's inauguration.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Russia denies Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump meeting on neutral ground

Peskov emphasised that Putin and Trump have not addressed the possibility of a future meeting

The Kremlin denied that an agreement was reached on a meeting between the Russian President and the United States President-elect on neutral ground.

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on Monday that all information on preliminary agreements on a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is incorrect, Efe news reported.

Peskov emphasised that Putin and Trump have not addressed the possibility of a future meeting and there are no preparations in progress on this matter.

The spokesman pointed out that the Russian embassy in Washington has only communicated with the Trump team for protocol reasons.

A British newspaper reported that an early meeting between Putin and Trump will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland.

As for Trump's proposal to end sanctions against Russia in exchange for a new cut of the nuclear arsenals, Peskov stressed that Moscow would not take any initiative until Trump's inauguration.

image
Business Standard
177 22