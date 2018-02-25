JUST IN
Russia hacked computers used by authorities at Winter Olympics, alleges US

The closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, which is scheduled for Sunday, is being closely monitored by the US

ANI  |  Washington DC [United States] 

Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics Photo: AFP

The United States (US) has alleged that Russia hacked several hundred computers used by the authorities at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The Russian military spies tried to make it appear as if the intrusion was conducted by North Korea, reported the Washington Post, quoting, two US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

Officials in PyeongChang acknowledged that the Games were hit by a cyber attack during the February 9 Opening Ceremonies, however, they denied to confirm if Russia was behind the attack.

According to the report, analysts are of the opinion that the move was retaliation against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for prohibiting the Russian team from the Winter Games over doping violations.

The Russian athletes were punished by the IOC before these games in response to Russia's alleged state-sponsored doping program that marred the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

However, 168 Russian athletes are allowed to compete in the Games under a neutral flag.

Russia, typically a winter sports powerhouse, tamped down its medal expectations for PyeongChang.

The closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, which is scheduled for Sunday, is being closely monitored by the US.

Some US officials have expressed their concerns that Russians may try to disrupt the Closing Ceremonies.

"We're watching it pretty closely," said one. "It's essentially a Korean problem," the official added, "We will help the Koreans as requested."

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang were kicked off on February 9.

The grand event which will run through February 25 will see 2,920 athletes competing for 92 nations with a record 102 gold medals at stake.
First Published: Sun, February 25 2018. 14:37 IST

