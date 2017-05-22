Russia launches wide-ranging trade dispute against Ukraine at WTO

-
Russia has launched a wide-ranging trade complaint against Ukraine, saying it is facing a "universe of restrictions, prohibitions, requirements and procedures", a World Trade Organisation statement said on Monday.
The alleged breaches of the trade rules affect trade in goods and services from Russia, as well as transit, the statement added. Under WTO rules, Ukraine will have 60 days to settle the dispute, after which Russia could ask the WTO to adjudicate.
