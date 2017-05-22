TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

China, Russia launch long-haul jet to challenge Boeing, Airbus
Business Standard

Russia launches wide-ranging trade dispute against Ukraine at WTO

Alleged breaches of the trade rules affect trade in goods and services from Russia

Reuters  |  Geneva 

Russia launches wide-ranging trade dispute against Ukraine at WTO

Russia has launched a wide-ranging trade complaint against Ukraine, saying it is facing a "universe of restrictions, prohibitions, requirements and procedures", a World Trade Organisation statement said on Monday.

The alleged breaches of the trade rules affect trade in goods and services from Russia, as well as transit, the statement added. Under WTO rules, Ukraine will have 60 days to settle the dispute, after which Russia could ask the WTO to adjudicate. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Russia launches wide-ranging trade dispute against Ukraine at WTO

Alleged breaches of the trade rules affect trade in goods and services from Russia

Alleged breaches of the trade rules affect trade in goods and services from Russia

Russia has launched a wide-ranging trade complaint against Ukraine, saying it is facing a "universe of restrictions, prohibitions, requirements and procedures", a World Trade Organisation statement said on Monday.

The alleged breaches of the trade rules affect trade in goods and services from Russia, as well as transit, the statement added. Under WTO rules, Ukraine will have 60 days to settle the dispute, after which Russia could ask the WTO to adjudicate. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Russia launches wide-ranging trade dispute against Ukraine at WTO

Alleged breaches of the trade rules affect trade in goods and services from Russia

Russia has launched a wide-ranging trade complaint against Ukraine, saying it is facing a "universe of restrictions, prohibitions, requirements and procedures", a World Trade Organisation statement said on Monday.

The alleged breaches of the trade rules affect trade in goods and services from Russia, as well as transit, the statement added. Under WTO rules, Ukraine will have 60 days to settle the dispute, after which Russia could ask the WTO to adjudicate. 

image
Business Standard
177 22