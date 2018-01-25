JUST IN
Business Standard

Russia meddling probe: Trump willing to be questioned 'under oath'

According to media reports special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is examining whether Trump tried to obstruct the Russia investigation, is hoping to interview the president in the coming weeks

AFP/PTI  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is willing to be questioned under oath by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into collusion between the US president's election campaign and Russia. "I am looking forward to it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I would do it under oath, absolutely." According to media reports Mueller, who is examining whether Trump tried to obstruct the Russia investigation, is hoping to interview the president in the coming weeks.

First Published: Thu, January 25 2018. 06:45 IST

