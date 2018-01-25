Russia meddling probe: Trump willing to be questioned 'under oath'

-
Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is willing to be questioned under oath by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into collusion between the US president's election campaign and Russia. "I am looking forward to it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I would do it under oath, absolutely." According to media reports Mueller, who is examining whether Trump tried to obstruct the Russia investigation, is hoping to interview the president in the coming weeks.
