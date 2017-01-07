TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

China to build world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet
Business Standard

Russia's Gazprom reports record gas exports as Europe shivers

Gazprom delivers around a third of EU's gas

Reuters  |  Moscow 

Gazprom, oil
A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Reuters

Russia's Gazprom said on Saturday its daily supplies of natural gas to countries outside of the former Soviet Union have reached a record high due to cold weather in Europe.

Gazprom pumped 615.5 million cubic metres of gas to countries outside the former USSR borders on Jan 6, beating its previous record hit on Jan 5 by nearly 1 million cubic metres.

"We have reached a totally new level of gas exports in conditions of a cold snap, lower extraction volumes in Europe and higher demand for gas on the energy market," Gazprom's CEO Alexei Miller said in a statement.

Gazprom delivers around a third of EU's gas, and the recent spike in European demand boosted Gazprom's supplies through Nord Stream pipeline to an all-time high of 165.2 million cubic metres in the past few days, up from 160.75 million cubic metres on Jan 1, Gazprom said.

The current volumes of gas supply, if extrapolated throughout the year, exceed the Nord Stream's projected volumes by 10 per cent, Miller said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Russia's Gazprom reports record gas exports as Europe shivers

Gazprom delivers around a third of EU's gas

Gazprom delivers around a third of EU's gas
Russia's Gazprom said on Saturday its daily supplies of natural gas to countries outside of the former Soviet Union have reached a record high due to cold weather in Europe.

Gazprom pumped 615.5 million cubic metres of gas to countries outside the former USSR borders on Jan 6, beating its previous record hit on Jan 5 by nearly 1 million cubic metres.

"We have reached a totally new level of gas exports in conditions of a cold snap, lower extraction volumes in Europe and higher demand for gas on the energy market," Gazprom's CEO Alexei Miller said in a statement.

Gazprom delivers around a third of EU's gas, and the recent spike in European demand boosted Gazprom's supplies through Nord Stream pipeline to an all-time high of 165.2 million cubic metres in the past few days, up from 160.75 million cubic metres on Jan 1, Gazprom said.

The current volumes of gas supply, if extrapolated throughout the year, exceed the Nord Stream's projected volumes by 10 per cent, Miller said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Russia's Gazprom reports record gas exports as Europe shivers

Gazprom delivers around a third of EU's gas

Russia's Gazprom said on Saturday its daily supplies of natural gas to countries outside of the former Soviet Union have reached a record high due to cold weather in Europe.

Gazprom pumped 615.5 million cubic metres of gas to countries outside the former USSR borders on Jan 6, beating its previous record hit on Jan 5 by nearly 1 million cubic metres.

"We have reached a totally new level of gas exports in conditions of a cold snap, lower extraction volumes in Europe and higher demand for gas on the energy market," Gazprom's CEO Alexei Miller said in a statement.

Gazprom delivers around a third of EU's gas, and the recent spike in European demand boosted Gazprom's supplies through Nord Stream pipeline to an all-time high of 165.2 million cubic metres in the past few days, up from 160.75 million cubic metres on Jan 1, Gazprom said.

The current volumes of gas supply, if extrapolated throughout the year, exceed the Nord Stream's projected volumes by 10 per cent, Miller said.

image
Business Standard
177 22