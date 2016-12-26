TRENDING ON BS
Russia's Rosneft plans to issue rouble-denominated bonds on Dec 29

Russia's Rosneft plans to issue rouble-denominated bonds on Dec 29

The state-controlled company said in a statement it would be accepting bids for the bonds

Reuters  |  Moscow 

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow
A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow

Russia's largest oil company Rosneft said on Monday it planned to issue an unspecified amount of rouble-denominated bonds on Dec. 29.

The state-controlled company said in a statement it would be accepting bids for the bonds on Monday afternoon.

