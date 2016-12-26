Russia's Rosneft plans to issue rouble-denominated bonds on Dec 29

-
Russia's largest oil company Rosneft said on Monday it planned to issue an unspecified amount of rouble-denominated bonds on Dec. 29.
The state-controlled company said in a statement it would be accepting bids for the bonds on Monday afternoon.
