Russia tests new nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat

The Russian says it has successfully tested its latest intercontinental

The said on Friday's launch from Plesetsk in northwestern tested the missile's performance in the early stage of its flight.

is intended to replace the Soviet-designed Voyevoda, the world's heaviest ICBM known as "Satan" in the West.

said earlier this month that weighs 200 metric tons and has a higher range than Satan, allowing it to fly over the North or the South Poles and strike targets anywhere in the world. He added that also carries a bigger number of nuclear warheads, which are more powerful than the ones on Satan.

Putin also said could carry an array of warheads capable of dodging defenses.