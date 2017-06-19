Russia to 'target' US-led planes flying over Syria

After the military shot down a Syrian air force jet on Sunday, Moscow has vowed to any plane from the US-led coalition flying west of the Euphrates river in

Earlier, the military confirmed that a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet had shot down a Syrian SU-22 on Sunday.

The said the Syrian jet had dropped bombs near Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters who are aligned with forces in the fight against ISIS. Damascus said its plane had been on anti-Isis mission.

Russia's defence ministry said the had given it no warning, following which Moscow was also suspending coordination over "deconfliction zones" that were created to prevent incidents involving and Russian jets engaged in operations in Syria, reports the Guardian.

However, the Pentagon states that the Syrian jet had dropped bombs near partner forces involved in the fight to extract Raqqa from Islamic State (ISIS) control.

Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said: "This strike has to be seen as a continuation of America's line to disregard the norms of law.

"What is this if not an act of aggression? It is, if you like, help to those terrorists that the is fighting against, declaring they are carrying out an anti-terrorism policy."

The development increases the risk of a possible air fight between and Russian warplanes in Syrian skies.