Russia will not expel anyone, says Vladimir Putin

Putin said he would wait for the actions of President-elect Donald Trump

President said Moscow would not expel anyone in response to Washington's decision to throw out 35 suspected Russian spies and sanction intelligence agencies it believes were involved in computer hacking in the 2016 presidential election.



Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier proposed expelling 35 diplomats after outgoing President Barack ordered the expulsions and sanctions on Thursday. But Putin said he would wait for the actions of President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on Jan. 20, before deciding on any further steps in relations with the United States. "We will not expel anyone," Putin said in a statement on Friday.



