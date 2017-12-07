Russian army says goal to defeat IS in Syria 'accomplished'

-
ALSO READRussia signs deal to use Syria air base for 49 years Islamic State fighters surrounded by Syrian army: Observatory 86 Islamic State insurgents killed in airstrikes by Afghan forces Russian strikes kill 120 Islamic State fighters, 60 mercenaries in Syria Iraqi forces launch offensive to recapture last ISIS-held district of Rawa
-
Russia's defence ministry today said its mission to oust Islamic State jihadists from Syria has been "accomplished" and the country is "completely liberated" from the group.
"The Russian armed forces' goal to defeat armed groups of ISIL terrorist organisation in Syria has been accomplished," senior military officer Sergei Rudskoi told a briefing, using an alternative acronym for the group.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU