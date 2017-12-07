JUST IN
Russian army says goal to defeat IS in Syria 'accomplished'

The Russian armed forces' goal to defeat armed groups of ISIL terrorist organisation in Syria has been accomplished," senior military officer Sergei Rudskoi told

AFP | PTI  |  Moscow 

Russia's defence ministry today said its mission to oust Islamic State jihadists from Syria has been "accomplished" and the country is "completely liberated" from the group.

"The Russian armed forces' goal to defeat armed groups of ISIL terrorist organisation in Syria has been accomplished," senior military officer Sergei Rudskoi told a briefing, using an alternative acronym for the group.

