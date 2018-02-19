Russian news outlet RIA Global registers as foreign agent

JUST IN
RIA Global, which produces content for Russian state-owned news outlet Sputnik, registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act on Friday

The US Capitol building is lit at dusk ahead of planned votes on tax reform in Washington. Photo: Reuters

US-based Russian news outlet RIA Global has registered as a foreign agent with the US Justice Department, the fourth Russian-linked media company to do so since November under pressure from the US government. RIA Global, which produces content for Russian state-owned news outlet Sputnik, registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) on Friday, according to filings on the Justice Department’s website. FARA has taken on new importance in recent months amid probes by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and multiple congressional committees into Russian attempts to disrupt the 2016 US presidential election. RIA Global said that it retains “independent editorial control” over the shows, newswires and web articles it produces and that it “respectfully disagrees that FARA should apply. ” The registration revealed an intention to promote to some extent the Kremlin’s view. A contract accompanying RIA’s registration includes a provision that essays focused on or involving Russia “must reflect Russia’s stance on the subject and present opinions of Russian experts.”

First Published: Mon, February 19 2018. 01:22 IST

