Russian news outlet RIA Global registers as foreign agent

US-based Russian news outlet has registered as a with the US Justice Department, the fourth Russian-linked media company to do so since November under pressure from the US government. RIA Global, which produces content for Russian state-owned news outlet Sputnik, registered under the (FARA) on Friday, according to filings on the Justice Department’s website. has taken on new importance in recent months amid probes by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and multiple congressional committees into Russian attempts to disrupt the 2016 US presidential election. said that it retains “independent editorial control” over the shows, newswires and web articles it produces and that it “respectfully disagrees that should apply. ” The registration revealed an intention to promote to some extent the Kremlin’s view. A contract accompanying RIA’s registration includes a provision that essays focused on or involving Russia “must reflect Russia’s stance on the subject and present opinions of Russian experts.”