Russian strikes kill 53, including 21 children, in IS-held Syrian village

Russian air strikes on Monday morning killed at least 53 civilians, including 21 children, in a village held by the Islamic State group in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, a monitor said in a new toll.
"The toll increased after removing the debris in a long day of rescue operation," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP, adding the strikes hit "residential buildings" in the village of Al-Shafah on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
The monitor previously gave a toll of 34.
