Saudi crown prince vows to defeat terror with new Islamic military alliance
Russian strikes kill 53, including 21 children, in IS-held Syrian village

The strikes hit residential buildings in the village of Al-Shafah on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

AFP | PTI  |  Beirut 

A wave of bombings claimed by the Islamic State group targeted commercial areas in and around Baghdad
Representative image. Photo: PTI

Russian air strikes on Monday morning killed at least 53 civilians, including 21 children, in a village held by the Islamic State group in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, a monitor said in a new toll. 

"The toll increased after removing the debris in a long day of rescue operation," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP, adding the strikes hit "residential buildings" in the village of Al-Shafah on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. 


The monitor previously gave a toll of 34. 

First Published: Mon, November 27 2017. 10:36 IST

