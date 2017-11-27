Russian strikes kill 53, including 21 children, in IS-held Syrian village

Russian air strikes on Monday morning killed at least 53 civilians, including 21 children, in a village held by the group in Syria's eastern province, a monitor said in a new toll.



"The toll increased after removing the debris in a long day of rescue operation," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the told AFP, adding the strikes hit "residential buildings" in the village of Al-Shafah on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.



The monitor previously gave a toll of 34.