S Korean President to send five-member special delegation to North Korea

IANS  |  Seoul 

Seoul : In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea
South Korean President Moon Jae-in decided to send a special delegation to the North Korea (DPRK) on Monday, senior presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said on Sunday.

Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, will lead the five-member delegation to Pyongyang along with chief of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), reports Yonhap News Agency.

The delegation also includes Chun Hae-sung, vice minister of unification, Yun Kun-young, a top government official and Kim Sang-gyun, a senior NIS director.

The delegation will focus on talks on resuming dialogue between the North Korea and the US, the press secretary added.
