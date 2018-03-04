S Korean President to send five-member special delegation to North Korea

-
South Korean President Moon Jae-in decided to send a special delegation to the North Korea (DPRK) on Monday, senior presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said on Sunday.
Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, will lead the five-member delegation to Pyongyang along with chief of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), reports Yonhap News Agency.
The delegation also includes Chun Hae-sung, vice minister of unification, Yun Kun-young, a top government official and Kim Sang-gyun, a senior NIS director.
The delegation will focus on talks on resuming dialogue between the North Korea and the US, the press secretary added.
