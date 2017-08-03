S&P, Dow open flat; Nasdaq slightly lower

The S&P and Dow opened little changed on Thursday, a day after the Dow industrials breached the 22,000 mark for the first time, while the Nasdaq was slightly lower as tech stocks fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.31 points, or 0.01%, to 22,018.55. The S&P 500 lost 2.83 points, or 0.11%, to 2,474.74. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.62 points, or 0.04%, to 6,365.27.

