JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Baffling events in Lebanon are fuelling tension in West Asia
Business Standard

Safety board to probe self-driving shuttle crash

US National Transportation Safety Board has power to issue safety recommendations and determines probable causes of crashes

Reuters | David Shepardson  |  Washington 

driverless cars, self-driving cars, electric vehicles, e-vehicles, e-cars
R

Federal transportation safety officials headed to Las Vegas to investigate a collision this week between a self-driving shuttle bus on its first day of service and a truck, which was blamed on human error. 

The US National Transportation Safety Board, which has the power to issue safety recommendations and determines probable causes of crashes, wants to learn more about “how self-driving vehicles interact with their environment and the other human-driven vehicles around them,” said NTSB spokesman Christopher O’Neil.

There have been other crashes involving self-driving vehicles but this was the first involving a self-driving vehicle operating in public service, O’Neil said. 
Reuters
First Published: Sun, November 12 2017. 00:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements