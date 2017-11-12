Safety board to probe self-driving shuttle crash

Federal transportation safety officials headed to to investigate a collision this week between a self-driving shuttle bus on its first day of service and a truck, which was blamed on human error.

The US National Transportation Safety Board, which has the power to issue safety recommendations and determines probable causes of crashes, wants to learn more about “how self-driving vehicles interact with their environment and the other human-driven vehicles around them,” said spokesman Christopher O’Neil.

There have been other crashes involving self-driving vehicles but this was the first involving a self-driving vehicle operating in public service, O’Neil said.

Reuters