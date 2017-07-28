Samsung Electronics Q2 profit rises 73%

said a memory chip boom that propelled it to record profit in Q2 is likely to continue in the third, just as revenue is widely expected to benefit from sales of OLED screens to Apple.

The world’s biggest maker of memory chips, smartphones and TVs is set to smash its annual profit record after better-than-forecast performance in its mobile business lifted April-June profit slightly above its early-July guidance, analysts said.

“Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects favourable semiconductor conditions to continue,” said in a statement on Thursday. “Although overall earnings may slightly decline quarter-on-quarter as earnings weaken for the display panel and mobile businesses.”

Memory chip makers are enjoying a so-called super-cycle where increasing demand for more sophisticated devices, such as cloud-computing data centre servers, requires higher numbers of more expensive That has brought about a supply shortage which is pushing prices even higher and widening profit margins.

were Samsung’s top earner in the three months through June, as more than tripled from the same period a year earlier to a record 8 trillion won ($7.20 billion). Continued demand for and and supply constraints are likely to sustain profit margins for the foreseeable future, said.

Overall, in a filing said operating profit rose 72.7 per cent to 14.1 trillion won ($12.7 billion) in the second quarter, versus 14 trillion won estimated in July. Revenue rose 19.8 per cent to 61 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate.

It also announced its third share buyback of the year, 1.7 trillion won worth of common shares, as part of a planned annual total of 9.3 trillion won, and said it would cancel shares worth 2 trillion won.