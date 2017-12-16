Samsung plans February S9 reveal on heels of iPhone X

The technology
giant plans to introduce the new models, the Galaxy
S9 and Galaxy
S9 Plus, as early as late February and release the devices as early as March, according to people familiar with the matter. That schedule would be a month earlier than for the current Galaxy
S8 and Galaxy
S8 Plus. The new phones will be similar to the current Galaxy
models, but include upgraded camera systems.
The debut will be the South Korean company’s first major phone introduction since the Note 8 was released in September. The Galaxy
S8 line was introduced this past March. The release plans for the new models are still fluid and could change. Samsung
declined to comment.
The launch will be a significant one for Samsung, potentially serving as a way for the phone maker to continue strong global momentum despite the appeal of the new top-of-the-line iPhone
X and a forecast of a dip in market share. Samsung’s new models will present Cupertino, California-based Apple
with formidable rivals just months into the iPhone
X’s life cycle.
Samsung
is also working on a smart speaker
with an audio and home management focus to be released in the first half of next year.
