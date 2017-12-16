JUST IN
The biggest voices in oil disagree about 2018
Business Standard

Samsung plans February S9 reveal on heels of iPhone X

Samsung is also working on a smart speaker with an audio and home management focus to be released in the first half of next year

Gurman & Ian King | Bloomberg 

Apple, Samsung

Samsung Electronics is said to be planning to debut its next flagship smartphone in February, presenting Apple’s iPhone X with a sooner-than-expected challenger.

The technology giant plans to introduce the new models, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, as early as late February and release the devices as early as March, according to people familiar with the matter. That schedule would be a month earlier than for the current Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The new phones will be similar to the current Galaxy models, but include upgraded camera systems.

The debut will be the South Korean company’s first major phone introduction since the Note 8 was released in September. The Galaxy S8 line was introduced this past March. The release plans for the new models are still fluid and could change. Samsung declined to comment.

The launch will be a significant one for Samsung, potentially serving as a way for the phone maker to continue strong global momentum despite the appeal of the new top-of-the-line iPhone X and a forecast of a dip in market share. Samsung’s new models will present Cupertino, California-based Apple with formidable rivals just months into the iPhone X’s life cycle.

Samsung is also working on a smart speaker with an audio and home management focus to be released in the first half of next year.
First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 23:35 IST

