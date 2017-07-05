Samsung plans to invest $18.6 billion in South Korea

-
The announcement follows repeated calls from new South Korean President Moon Jae-in for big businesses to invest more domestically as part of a wider job-creation agenda. Samsung said its plan could open up to 440,000 roles by 2021.
The huge investment is also likely to alleviate shareholder fears of major decisions being delayed in the absence of Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee. The leader of Samsung Group is on trial charged with bribing former president Park Geun-hye for political favours.
The firm also needs to show initiative domestically after announcing a $380 million plant in the United States, Park said.
Memory makers are widely expected to post record profits in 2017 as prices rise in response to demand for more features in smartphones and servers, as well as a persistent supply shortage which analysts and industry sources said is more acute for NAND chips due to increasing adoption of high-end storage products.
Samsung, SK Hynix and Toshiba have committed billions of dollars to boost NAND output in recent years, yet shortages are expected to persist at least through 2017 as new facilities will not make meaningful supply contributions until next year.
Some analysts said additional capacity across the industry could cause slight oversupply in early 2018, but that prices are unlikely to drop because demand is so strong.
Some South Korean companies in China have seen sales decline or have had to reduce operations since Beijing objected to Seoul's deployment of a US anti-missile defence system in March. But components makers have not reported any problems, with Samsung still among China's biggest suppliers of chips and displays.
